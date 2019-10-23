Aircraft maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik is to invest €25 million in additional facilities in Malta, Economy Minister Chris Cardona has told parliament.

He said an agreement was signed with Malta Industrial Parks on Wednesday.

This investment will further consolidate the future of aviation services in Malta and create high-quality jobs, the minister said during the Budget debate.

Lufthansa Technik Malta last year was licensed by the German Federal Aviation Office (LBA) to carry out work on Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Two out of six base maintenance lines at its facility were outfitted to accommodate the A350-900 with an investment of over €3.2 million to cover the first C-Checks.

The company also handles A320, A330/340 aircraft.

It is planning to build a new hangar at its Hal Farruġ facility where it will be able to work on four aircraft simultaneously. The hangar is aimed for completion in 2021.

In his remarks in parliament, Dr Cardona also announced that Malta Enterprise has approved 26 medical cannabis projects having a total value of €153 and creating almost 1,000 new jobs.