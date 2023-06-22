Luggage is undoubtedly the most crucial travel companion you need to consider, as carrying the proper luggage or suitcase with you makes a huge difference! Embarking on the hunt for the perfect luggage should not be difficult thanks to the many shops selling suitcases and travel bags in Malta and Gozo. So, in this article, we’ll be giving you some key features to look at or keep in mind when you’re in search mode to ensure you only get travel luggage that really fits your needs for the journey.

Material

Choosing the right luggage material for your holiday is very important. While hard-shell suitcases are typically waterproof, they are not flexible as soft-sided suitcases. So, if you’re looking to carry delicate items, it’s best to opt for luggage with a hard shell as it can withstand more of those rough encounters at the airport, especially when in contact with ground handling. If you’re thinking of packing almost all your belongings and going back home with loads of souvenirs, soft luggage gives you the flexibility to cram things to full capacity. It’s really about the type of holiday you’ve booked – will it be a stay in a resort where it’s just about complete relaxation and water fun or will you be moving from one place to the other, and perhaps experiencing also the wild with safari, trekking or hiking adventures?

Weight

Weight regulations might vary from one airline to the other, so checking that the luggage you choose is not already heavy to carry while empty is crucial to stay within that airline’s weight requirements. You don’t want to start off your holiday with extravagant excess baggage fees before you’ve even stepped on the plane! For complete peace of mind, try choosing a lightweight suitcase which will give you more leeway to pack your favourite outfits or items for the holiday, especially if you’re going long haul. Opting for lightweight hand luggage is also equally important so that you can easily pack any extra items you cannot do without. Additionally, it will be simpler to handle it on the plane when stored in the overhead compartments.

Size

When looking for luggage pieces you should think about the long-term usage too. Once your holiday is over, your suitcase won’t disappear or minimise. Hence, if your house lacks good storage to hold both your check-in luggage and hand luggage, go for functionality. Most of your days during the year are not spent vacationing, at least as much as you’d wish. Thus, opting for a good-sized type of luggage that fits the storage you have available at home or in your garage when not in use is quite essential. When it comes to the actual holiday, think about whether the suitcase (or suitcases) in hand fits easily in the car boot if travelling to the airport by car. A bulky suitcase might also make the situation a bit more difficult to carry while manoeuvring through large crowds in the airport to make it on time to the check-in desk or gate. Oh, and don't forget to take into consideration luggage dimension restrictions set by the airline you’re travelling with so you can avoid any last-minute surprises.

Wheels

There’s not much to think about for this luggage feature! Look for wheels and make sure you count four of them. Whether it’s for the check-in luggage or hand luggage, rolling your pieces of luggage on four wheels rather than two, is definitely more comfortable. They’re much easier to manoeuvre through airports, train stations and streets, as you don’t need to think about looking backwards to keep an eye on your suitcases while pulling them behind. With a 4-wheeled suitcase you are able to pull it alongside without much effort, and when stopping it’s easy to keep it stable – unless you’re on an inclined surface. In that case, 2-wheeled luggage is more beneficial, but still not the ideal choice as an overall travel companion.

Expandability

That extra zipper might be both a solution or a curse to your experience when travelling. Having a suitcase that expands might give you that extra 10% capacity, which could be a true lifesaver feature to store those last-minute gifts or souvenirs. Nonetheless, it’s important to remember that the extra storage space you’ll benefit from is tiny. So, you must not get too excited and end up overpacking. It’s best to stick to a compact choice when packing even though you’d have that extra compartment. Make sure to use it wisely and only when you really need it to make sure you don’t end up dealing with access baggage weight unnecessarily.

Versatility

Choosing a versatile suitcase could be the one decision that will make you enjoy the experience of travelling for years. Looking for pieces that give you the ability to pack in multiple ways, depending on the amount or type of items makes it great to reuse the same luggage for as long as you can. Ergonomic handles, lock and tracking features, and organisation features such as storage compartments, pockets and straps are all added values in a suitcase. You should also take advantage of luggage versatility when it comes to multi-usage. If you love different types of travel experiences, consider going for a suitcase that can be converted into a backpack or carry-on bag, for example, to avoid having to purchase new luggage pieces every time you travel.

Remember to consider these key features when exploring suitcases and travel bags in Malta and Gozo to ensure you’re all set, no matter where your journeys take you. Happy travels.