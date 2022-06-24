Travellers who arrived on an Air Malta flight from Heathrow last week can finally heave a sigh of relief as their stranded luggage finally made it home on Friday.

Following a technical malfunction at London's Heathrow Airport baggage system, around 100 bags belonging to airline passengers who returned to Malta on Friday last week were still waiting to be delivered a week later.

As the conveyor belt at the airport was not working, passengers were asked to leave their luggage a few metres away from the check-in point, passengers had told Times of Malta as they described the “carpet of luggage” at UK’s busiest airport.

Only one Air Malta flight was impacted by the issue.

Up until Friday morning, passengers were still in the dark about what had happened to their belongings.

But an Air Malta spokesperson informed Times of Malta later that some 100 bags were delivered to Malta on Friday and are currently being processed for collection or delivery to passengers.

“The process of contacting passengers has started and passengers will be informed to either collect them or have them delivered. There are around 100 bags to process so it takes a while."

Air Malta apologised to its passengers for the delay caused by circumstances beyond its control.