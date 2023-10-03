Luis Alberto has extended his Lazio contract until 2027, the Serie A club announced ahead of their Champions League clash with Celtic.

In a statement released on Monday night, Lazio said that Spain midfielder Luis Alberto “has extended a contract that keeps him with the club for the next four years”.

The 30-year-old has been at Lazio since signing from Liverpool in 2013, playing 270 matches and scoring 49 times in all competitions.

Lazio are 16th in Serie A after collecting just seven points from their first seven league matches, a situation which has put disgruntled coach Maurizio Sarri under pressure.

