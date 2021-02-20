Luis Alberto scored the only goal as Lazio battled past Sampdoria 1-0 to move fourth in Serie A on Saturday.
Lazio’s six-match winning streak ended last weekend with a painful 3-1 defeat at Inter Milan.
But Spaniard Alberto struck after 24 minutes in Rome curling in off a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic cross for his seventh league goal this campaign.
Simone Inzaghi’s side overtake Juventus to move fourth into the Champions League berths, equal on points with third-placed Roma, with both their rivals playing later this weekend.
