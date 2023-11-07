Luis Enrique feels positive about Paris Saint-Germain’s chances in Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Milan despite an uncertain away record in his first few months at the helm.

PSG lead Group F by two points and will be favourites against bottom side Milan after hammering the Italians 3-0 at the Parc des Princes a fortnight ago.

But a 4-1 reverse at Newcastle United in early October and a series of close calls against Ligue 1’s lesser lights has highlighted how a team capable of steamrolling the opposition at home can be got at on the road.

“I’m an optimist by nature. I’m optimistic because the players are in good form and want to put in a good performance,” Luis Enrique told reporters in Milan on Monday.

