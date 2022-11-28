Spain coach Luis Enrique said his thoughts were with his late daughter Xana on what would have been her 13th birthday, after his side ‘s 1-1 World Cup draw with Germany on Sunday.

Xana died from bone cancer in 2019, aged nine, during a period in which Luis Enrique stood down from the Spain job before later returning.

The coach paid tribute to her on the morning of the game with a video on social media and said he was coping with what happened naturally.

“It was a special day for my family, for a while we have thought about living through this as a natural part of life,” said Luis Enrique.

“We don’t physically have our daughter, but we think about her a lot.

Click here for full story