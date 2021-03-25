Luis Enrique said Wednesday that Spain “must apply ourselves from minute one” as they start their World Cup qualifying with a trio of matches against teams they are expected to beat.

“Bearing in mind that in every World Cup there are teams of a level like ours who don’t qualify, we are going to do our homework and apply ourselves from minute one,” said the Spain coach at a press conference ahead of Thursday’s game at home to Greece in Granada.

“Tomorrow is a day to remember what kind of competition we are starting, what kind of game we are going to play and to be attentive,” Luis Enrique said, insisting his team and fans should forget Spain’s last game, in the Nations League.

