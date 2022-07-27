Luis Suarez has signed a short-term contract to rejoin his boyhood club Nacional in Uruguay ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, the club’s president said on Wednesday.

Suarez revealed on social media on Tuesday that he had a preliminary agreement to return the outfit where he started his career and on Wednesday, Nacional president Jose Fuentes told Sport 890 radio station that the 35-year-old star has signed a five-month contract.

Suarez and the club president both said on Tuesday that some details still needed to be ironed out but Fuentes told Sport 890: “It’s already done, it’s already resolved.”

