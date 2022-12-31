Uruguayan international striker Luis Suarez has signed a two-year contract with Brazilian club Gremio, the Porto Alegre side announced on Saturday.

The 35-year-old had returned to his boyhood club Nacional last summer, scoring eight goals in 14 matches to help them win the Uruguayan league title.

Suarez played at the World Cup in Qatar without scoring as his country were eliminated in the group stages.

“HE’S AT GREMIO! One of the greatest in the history of Uruguay, Luis Suarez arrives to continue his victorious journey, this time wearing our jersey!” Gremio posted on Twitter.

