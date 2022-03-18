Lazio defender Luiz Felipe and Cagliari forward Joao Pedro have both received their first call-up for Italy on Friday ahead of next week’s World Cup play-off against North Macedonia.

Brazil-born duo Felipe and Pedro had been included in the Italy training camp in January, but striker Mario Balotelli has missed out on a place in the play-off squad along with Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli.

The Azzurri will take on North Macedonia in Palermo on March 24. If they win the reigning European champions will then play the winner of Portugal versus Turkey five days later.

