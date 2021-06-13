Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku admitted that he shed a few tears for his Inter team-mate Christian Eriksen as he was concerned on the condition of the Denmark midfielder who collapsed during his team’s match against Finland.

Lukaku gave Belgium an early lead in Saint Petersburg, then shouted “Chris, Chris, stay strong – I love you” into a pitchside camera during the celebration for his opening goal.

”I am really happy with the win, but it was hard for me to play because my thoughts were with Christian Erkisen,” said Lukaku, who revealed he cried tears of concern before kick-off for his Inter team-mate.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta