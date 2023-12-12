Romelu Lukaku has been given a one-match ban after being sent off late in Roma’s dramatic draw with Fiorentina for a tackle on Christian Kouame, Serie A said on Tuesday.

Lukaku was shown a straight red card in the 87th minute of Sunday’s 1-1 draw in Rome after clattering into Kouame, leaving Roma with nine men after Nicola Zalewski was sent off midway through the second half.

Ivory Coast forward Kouame was not seriously injured by the tackle and Lukaku was spared a potential three-match ban for violent conduct.

That means that Lukaku will only miss Sunday’s trip to high-flying Bologna, who are level on 25 points with fourth-placed Roma and have won their last four home matches.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com