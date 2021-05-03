Belgian international forward Romelu Lukaku took to the streets of Milan to celebrate with Inter fans on Sunday after capping “the best year” of his career with the Serie A title.

Lukaku’s Inter sealed the ‘Scudetto’ for the 19th time after nearest rivals Atalanta were held 1-1 at Sassuolo.

The 27-year-old was pictured on the streets of Milan in a car, waving the team flag and greeting ‘Nerazzurri’ fans.

“This is the best year of my career,” Lukaku told Sky Sports Italia.

