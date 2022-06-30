Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter on Wednesday after completing a season-long loan move from Chelsea just a year after his flop transfer from Italy to the Premier League club.

Belgium striker Lukaku will be reunited with his former fans at the San Siro after Chelsea agreed to a reported deal in which Inter will pay an initial eight million euros plus a potential three million in bonuses for the loan.

The London club issued a statement confirming a “season-long loan move”.

His return was made official in a video posted on Inter’s social media channels with Lukaku saying “we’re back baby” while talking to chairman Steven Zhang on the roof of the club’s headquarters.

