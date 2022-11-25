Romelu Lukaku trained on Friday ahead of Belgium’s World Cup match against Morocco after missing their tournament opener in Qatar with a thigh injury.
The forward has played 90 minutes just once this season and his last appearance came for his club Inter Milan on October 29.
Lukaku missed Belgium’s 1-0 win over Canada in Group F but trained with his teammates ahead of Sunday’s match.
