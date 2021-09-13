Romelu Lukaku has fulfilled his dream of starring as Chelsea’s number nine — now the Belgium striker plans to fire his boyhood club’s bid to retain the Champions League.

Lukaku scored at Stamford Bridge for the first time on Saturday as his double inspired Chelsea’s 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

After scoring in his first match after returning to Chelsea in their win at Arsenal in August, Lukaku made it three goals from three appearances with a pair of predatory strikes.

Lukaku, who previously played for the Blues from 2011 to 2014, is back with Chelsea following his club record £98 million ($135 million) move from Inter Milan in the close season.

