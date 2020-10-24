Romelu Lukaku and Danilo D’Ambrosio’s second half goals got Inter Milan back winning 2-0 at Genoa on Saturday to move third in Serie A ahead of Atalanta who fell 3-1 to Sampdoria.
Antonio Conte’s Inter bounced back after a 2-1 derby defeat to AC Milan and a 2-2 Champions League stalemate at home against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
