Romelu Lukaku warned Serie A champions Inter hope to achieve “even more” next term as the Belgium striker returned to pre-season training on Monday.

Inter ended their 11-year wait for the Italian title last campaign toppling nine-time reigning champions Juventus, but fell short in the Champions League with a group stage exit in the competition they have won three times but not since 2010.

“We hope to do well and achieve even more than last year,” Lukaku told Inter TV.

Lukaku scored 24 goals in Serie A last campaign, second only to Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of 29.

