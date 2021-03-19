Belgium coach Roberto Martinez included Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku in the squad for World Cup qualifiers later this month on Friday despite a coronavirus outbreak at the striker’s club.

Inter’s game with Sassuolo on Saturday has been postponed after four players tested positive for Covid-19.

Belgium host Wales on March 24 and head to the Czech Republic three days later before entertaining Belarus on March 30.

“I think it’s a bit too soon to give a clear response,” he said about Lukaku’s participation in the fixtures.

