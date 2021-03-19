Belgium coach Roberto Martinez included Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku in the squad for World Cup qualifiers later this month on Friday despite a coronavirus outbreak at the striker’s club.
Inter’s game with Sassuolo on Saturday has been postponed after four players tested positive for Covid-19.
Belgium host Wales on March 24 and head to the Czech Republic three days later before entertaining Belarus on March 30.
“I think it’s a bit too soon to give a clear response,” he said about Lukaku’s participation in the fixtures.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us