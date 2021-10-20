Chelsea were rocked by injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner as the holders got their Champions League campaign back on track with a 4-0 win against Malmo on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side brushed aside the Swedish minnows at Stamford Bridge thanks to Jorginho’s penalty brace and goals from Andreas Christensen and Kai Havertz.

But Chelsea’s second Group H victory, after losing to Juventus in their previous match, was significantly tarnished by the injuries to Belgium striker Lukaku and Germany forward Werner.

