Romelu Lukaku is mentally tired after being “overplayed”, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday, as the club’s record signing seeks to end his frustrating goal drought.

The Belgium forward rejoined Chelsea from Inter Milan in August for a fee of around £97 million ($134 million), seven years afer his first spell at Stamford Bridge ended.

The 28-year-old impressed in the early weeks of the season but his form has dipped and he has not scored for Chelsea since mid-September.

