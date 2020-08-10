Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty in extra time as Manchester United scraped past FC Copenhagen 1-0 on Monday in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, reshaped into an eight-team straight knockout tournament in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Portugal international notched his competition-best seventh goal of the season as United set up a semi-final clash against Sevilla or Wolves, joining Inter in the last four following the Italian side's 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in Dusseldorf.

All games from the quarter-finals onwards in this season's Europa League are being played behind closed doors as one-off ties across four venues -- Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen -- in a unique format following a five-month interruption.

