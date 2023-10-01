Romelu Lukaku helped Roma to only their second win of the Serie A season as the Belgian striker scored in a 2-0 victory over Frosinone on Sunday, while Juventus laboured to a goalless draw at Atalanta.

Lukaku grabbed his third goal in five league games for Roma after latching onto a clever pass from Paulo Dybala midway through the first half.

Dybala served up the delivery from which Roma wrapped up the points as Lorenzo Pellegrini volleyed in the Argentine’s free-kick at the far post in the 83rd minute.

“It’s an important win with lots of hard work and efficiency in front of goal,” said Lukaku, who returned for another spell in Italy on loan from Chelsea.

“We’re in a difficult situation, but the season is still long. We need to keep playing like that.”

Jose Mourinho’s embattled side moved up to 12th on eight points from seven matches after bouncing back from an embarrassing midweek thrashing at Genoa.

