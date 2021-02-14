Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez combined to help Inter see off Lazio 3-1 at the San Siro last night and go top of the Serie A standings.

After Milan’s shock 2-0 defeat to Spezia on Saturday, the Nerazzurri were aware that a win over Lazio would put them one point clear of their city rivals.

Lukaku gave Inter the ideal start when he converted a 22nd-minute penalty.

The Belgian struck again on the stroke of half-time when he blasted the ball past Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina to hand Inter a 2-0 lead.

