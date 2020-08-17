Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez both scored twice as Inter stormed into a first European final in 10 years with a 5-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk in Dusseldorf.
Danilo D’Ambrosio was also on target for Antonio Conte’s men, who will face Sevilla in Friday’s final in Cologne.
The Italian giants have endured a lean decade since winning the Champions League in 2010, but closed the gap on Juventus at the top of Serie A to just one point in Conte’s first season in charge and are now one win away from a first trophy in nine years.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website brought to you by Times of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us