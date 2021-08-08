Romelu Lukaku is set to sign for Chelsea from Inter in a deal worth up to 115 million euros ($135 million), according to widespread reports in Italian media on Sunday.

Chelsea have been pursuing Lukaku since it became clear the European champions would not be able to prise Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, but Inter had been holding out on letting their star striker go.

However, now Inter are preparing to offload the Belgium forward for a fee which comes close to the record paid by a British club just days after Manchester City laid out £100 million (118 million euros) to sign England international Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Lukaku, who fired Inter to last year’s Serie A title – their first since 2010 – was initially keen to stay in Italy after becoming a huge fan favourite under previous coach Antonio Conte.

Last month the 28-year-old told official club channel Inter TV that he wanted to “achieve even more than last year” after scoring 24 league goals in the 2020/21 campaign and being voted player of the season.