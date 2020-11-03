Inter striker Romelu Lukaku will miss Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid due to injury, the Serie A club said Monday.

The Belgium international has scored seven goals in as many matches for Inter this season, including both in a 2-2 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on matchday one.

He missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Parma with a thigh problem and has not travelled to Spain for the same reason.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta