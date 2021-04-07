Romelu Lukaku powered Inter Milan closer to their first league title in over a decade by scoring and setting up Lautaro Martinez for the second in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo to move 11 points clear at the top of Serie A.

Champions Juventus are 12 points behind Inter in third after beating Napoli 2-1, as Paulo Dybala scored on his return after nearly three months out and the league’s leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo also on target.

Both fixtures had been rescheduled because of coronavirus outbreaks at Inter last month and Napoli in early October.

Lukaku got his head to an Ashley Young cross to score his 21st league goal this campaign after in the 10th minute at the San Siro and then laid on Lautaro for the second midway through the second half.

Hamed Junior Traore pulled a goal back for the visitors with five minutes to go and Lukaku had a goal ruled offside before Inter claimed a 10th consecutive league win to strengthen their grip on the title.

Antonio Conte’s side are on course for a 19th Serie A title and first since 2010.

