Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku brushed aside speculation about his future by confirming Wednesday he intends to stay with Serie A champions Inter Milan next season.

Lukaku’s future was in doubt after coach Antonio Conte, who brought the Belgian to Italy two years ago, left the club by mutual consent after leading them to their first league title in 11 years.

“Yes, I’m staying at Inter. Maybe I shouldn’t say it yet but I’ve already talked with the man who is likely to become the new coach. It was a very positive conversation,” Lukaku told Belgian broadcaster VTM.

