Romelu Lukaku netted a last-gasp leveller in Inter Milan’s dramatic 1-1 draw at Juventus on Tuesday which left their Italian Cup semi-final all square after the first leg.

Belgium striker Lukaku rolled in from the penalty spot to keep both teams level ahead of the second leg in Milan later this month, before then being sent off following his celebrations in front of the home fans.

Juan Cuadrado thought he had given Juventus a lead to take to the San Siro in the 83rd minute of an intense match between bitter rivals in Turin which featured few goalscoring chances and ended with both teams at each other’s throats.

