Chelsea reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the third successive season as a rare goal from Romelu Lukaku inspired a 2-0 win against Championship side Middlesbrough on Saturday.

In what could have been a potential upset, Thomas Tuchel’s team were never troubled as they made it six successive victories since Roman Abramovich put the European champions up for sale.

Unsettled Belgian striker Lukaku opened the scoring with just his second goal in seven games.

Hakim Ziyech increased Chelsea’s advantage before the interval at the Riverside Stadium.

