Romelu Lukaku scored his first Roma goal in Sunday’s 7-0 demolition of Empoli, his new team’s first win of the Serie A season.

Belgium forward Lukaku rolled in Roma’s sixth of a simple home victory in the 86th minute of a match which also saw Paulo Dybala get off the mark for the season with a brace.

Further strikes from Renato Sanches, Bryan Cristante and Gianluca Mancini, as well as a comical Albert Grassi own goal ensured a rout of rock-bottom Empoli and moved Roma out of the relegation zone and up to 12th on four points.

More details on SportsDesk

