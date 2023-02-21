The windswept plateau, overlooking Ġnejna and Għajn Tuffieha bays in Mġarr made a welcome return on the Cisk 0.0 National Point Cross Country Series calendar after an absence of two years.

The course, known for being exposed to the elements, is considered as one of the most difficult courses in the series, welcomed a good number of riders for the second stage on Sunday morning.

Luke Borg (The Cyclist) continued to assert his position as one of Malta’s top mountain bikers as he led the Elite group from start to finish. Hot on his heels was Jason Vella (Agones SFC), who retained his second place throughout the seven lap course.

Everyone was kept guessing as to who might complete the Elite podium until the final laps between Mosta Cycling Club riders Clyve Chetcuti and Andrew Caruana, both fighting a close duel. In the end it was Chetcuti who pipped Caruana to third place.

