Young X Factor Malta star Luke Chappell is releasing a new Christmas 2020 song with Red Electrick and will be performing with the band in a special concert in Valletta.

Organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency, this event will take place in Republic Square, under the arches near the National Library of Malta (Bibliotheca), on Friday, December 18 at 7pm.

This is another initiative as part of the Valletta Cultural Agency’s ‘Christmas in the City’ programme during a most difficult year for artists.

The new single, Christmas Time With You, is about putting down our phones for one day and spending time with loved ones while enjoying the family spirit.

It hints about the fact that we are consumed by social media and what other people are doing, that once in a while it’s healthy to focus on and appreciate what we have.

Christmas Time With You is written by Joe Roscoe and Luke Chappell, with music by Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur, Joe Roscoe, Peter Borg and Ivan Borg. The song is produced and mixed by Peter Borg at Railway Studios.

As part of the 90-minute-concert, several of Red Electrick’s favourites will be performed.



Due to mitigation measures to combat COVID-19, you are kindly requested to send an e-mail to info@vca.gov.mt to book your place for this event. Tickets are free of charge.

You can also visit the Valletta Cultural Agency Facebook page or website for a full programme of events.