Singer-songwriter Luke Chappell has been making headlines since he became known through X factor.

Luke stepped out of the X factor shadow and went on Spotify with his hit song Lonely Again.

So far, he has managed to capture the public’s attention worldwide reaching five million streams.

The 18-year-old signed a record deal with a distribution company forming a division of Sony Music ‘US’, thanks to his International Talent Manager Paul Leger.

Chappell and Leger have been focusing on a single, Hold On, which is set to be released on August 27.

The single is a beautiful, melodic and yet haunting song that reflects on falling in love, going through a romantic yet hurtful experience and holding onto the memory of the loved person.

Chappell says: “I’ve been dealing with a lot of difficult moments that had me repressing my emotions for a long time.

“The only way for me to deal with my emotions is ignoring them until they eventually go away, which really and truly never works out.

“So, I just write them on a journal and turn them into lyrics, that way I’m dealing with it head-on.”

Although Luke is still a fun-loving guy, he is no longer the 15-year-old kid shying away from the public eye.

Chappell jots his emotions on a journal and turns them into lyrics.

He continues: “I posted a Tik Tok video of me singing this song and a record deal was sent to me shortly after my success with Lonely Again and now I’m blessed enough to be here.”

Luke is set to release more music in the upcoming months as he works with Insynk Collective Studios and is set to announce a project later on next year.