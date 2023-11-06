Luke Micallef and Lisa Bezzina got off their domestic running season with a fine win at the Athletics Malta Cross Country Championship.

The annual event brought together many of the best athletes who followed a non-traditional, 9 km country grass course around the Marsa grounds.

Pembroke’s Micallef continued his strong form demonstrated throughout numerous events winning the top prize in 28:23 minutes, while evergreen Charlton Debono (Evolve) claimed second place in 28:40 ahead of team-mate Shaun Galea (28:51).

In the female category, Pembroke’s Lisa Marie Bezzina claimed top spot in 33:53 ahead of Rachel Borg (Libertas) who clocked a time of 34:38.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com