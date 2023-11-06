Luke Micallef and Lisa Bezzina got off their domestic running season with a fine win at the Athletics Malta Cross Country Championship.

The annual event brought together many of the best athletes who followed a non-traditional, 9 km country grass course around the Marsa grounds.

Pembroke’s Micallef continued his strong form demonstrated throughout numerous events winning the top prize in 28:23 minutes, while evergreen Charlton Debono (Evolve) claimed second place in 28:40 ahead of team-mate Shaun Galea (28:51).

In the female category, Pembroke’s Lisa Marie Bezzina claimed top spot in 33:53 ahead of Rachel Borg (Libertas) who clocked a time of 34:38.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.