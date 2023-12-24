Luke Micallef and Michelle Dimech are the winners of the 2023 Eurosport Mdina2Spinola Race that was held on Sunday.

Over 1,000 runners registered to take part in the annual race, that was incepted in 1979, and takes the participants from Mdina to Spinola Bay in St Julian’s on a course long 16.6km.

Micallef was the protagonist on Sunday as the Athleta Pembroke runner overcame the windy conditions and managed to win the race in a time of 51 minutes and 21 seconds.

His performance was 13 seconds slower than the time he set when won the race in 2022 – 51.08 minutes.

Micallef finished ahead of veteran Charlton Debono who completed the distance in 53.03 minutes.

