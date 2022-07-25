Ħamrun Spartans have completed the signing of striker Luke Montebello.

The Spartans have been in talks with Birkirkara for the towering forward for almost a week now and a verbal agreement on a transfer fee was reached between the two clubs on Friday.

The two clubs prepared the necessary paperwork over the weekend before the transfer was finally sealed on Monday when Montebello put pen to paper on his Ħamrun Spartans FC contract.

Montebello has now joined Branko Nisevic’s first-team squad to continue his pre-season preparations with his new club.

The Malta forward, however, will not be available for the Spartans for Thursday’s UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, second leg tie against Bosnian side Velez Mostar as he was not registered in time to take part in the two-legged tie.

Click here for full story