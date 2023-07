Malta international defender Luke Tabone has signed for Welsh top-flight team Haverfordwest County AFC, the club announced on Friday.

The former Gzira United player joins Haverfordwest County on a two-year deal after playing for the Maroons for the past two seasons.

In a statement, Haverfordwest County manager Tony Pennock said Tabone had been a ‘major target’ for the club.

“We’re extremely pleased to get this deal finalised,” the statement read.

