Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared three days of national mourning Saturday for four-time World Cup-winning football legend Mario Zagallo, a day after his death at age 92.

Zagallo, who played alongside Pele in Brazil’s 1958 and 1962 World Cup-winning teams and later won the trophy as a coach, died Friday of multiple organ failure, said the Barra D’Or hospital in Rio de Janeiro, where he had been treated for a series of health problems in recent months.

Lula led a flood of tributes to the man known as the “Old Wolf,” who coached Brazil’s 1970 World Cup-winning side starring Pele — considered by many the greatest team in history—and served as assistant coach when the “Selecao” repeated the feat in 1994.

“He was one of the greatest football players and coaches of all time,” Lula said in a statement.

