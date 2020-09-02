Electric classic car creator Lunaz has unveiled new electric Rolls-Royce models – the first of their kind.
Joining EV versions of Jaguar and Bentleys built by Lunaz, the new models benefit from a ground-up restoration prior to the electric powertrain being installed.
The first car, a 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V, receives a variety of software and hardware upgrades to ensure that it’s as up-to-date as possible. It’s limited in production to just 30 units and orders are already being taken.
The EV Phantom commands quite the premium, with prices starting at £500,000 (€560,662) excluding local taxes. Utilising a 120kWh battery pack, the Phantom is capable of travelling up to 300 miles on a single charge. Lunaz says that the Phantom has been equipped with ‘the capability for both home and rapid charging’ too.
Despite being based on a classic, the Phantom features thoroughly up-to-date touches. A fully integrated infotainment system with satellite navigation is fitted, for instance, while climate control ensures that the car’s interior is kept at a constant temperature. Two screens are integrated behind the rear passenger’s picnic tables, while a small ‘bar’ occupies the centre of the unit.
On top of the Phantom, Lunaz has already commenced creation of EV Silver Cloud models. It’s available in a range of body styles including four-door limousine, two-door coupe and drop head coupe. Prices for the Silver Cloud start from £350,000 (€392,460) excluding local taxes.
As a result of increasing demand for electrified classic cars, Lunaz will be doubling its workforce at its technical HQ in Silverstone.
David Lorenz, founder of Lunaz, said: “The time is right for an electric Rolls-Royce. We are answering the need to marry beautiful classic design with the usability, reliability and sustainability of an electric powertrain.
“More than ever we are meeting demand for clean-air expressions of the most beautiful and luxurious cars in history. We are proud to make a classic Rolls-Royce relevant to a new generation.”
