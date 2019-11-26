Violinist Bernice Musù and cellist Kristina Dimic will perform a lunchtime concert of timeless classics at St Catherine of Italy church, Castille Place, Valletta, today at 12.30pm.

Their repertoire will include Air on G String, Jesus Joy of Man’s Desire by Johann Sebastian Bach, Rondeau by Mouret, Queen of Sheeba by Handel, Melody of Schumann and Serenade by Schubert.

Musù has been playing the violin for 10 years and forms part of the Malta Youth Orchestra and also performs in other orchestras and as a soloist.

Dimic is from Pancevo, Serbia, and has a master’s degree in violincello. Since emigrating to Malta in 2017, she has been taking part in various local concerts.

Tickets will be issued immediately prior to the concert at the venue against a suggested donation of €8.