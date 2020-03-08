The Pink Ladies’ Day Lunch, held last week, gathered women from various fields at Gracy’s Brasserie and Bar in the run-up to International Women’s Day, treating them to a networking meal in an elegant ambience, some pampering and surprise gifts to start the week in style.

Guests were welcomed with flowers from Alistair Floral Design and were treated to an exquisite lunch by Gracy’s Brasserie and Bar.

Around 50 women came together at the reno­vated Civil Service Sports Club in Valletta, where they were offered a Pimm’s welcome drink in the exclusive members’ club upstairs before sitting down at their tables to find goody bags with Guerlain’s new Abeille Royale range of cosmetics waiting for them.

The tables were also decorated by flowers from Alistair Floral Design, which the ladies could take home with them, while Maltese tile coasters by artist Stephanie Borg adorned the setting. Guests were also treated with miniature Baileys bottles.

The exquisite lunch by Gracy’s was accompanied by free-flowing Veuve Cliquot from sponsors M. Demajo Group, who provided the beverages on the day.

The Pink Ladies’ Day Lunch, another successful Times of Malta event, was organised by Malta’s leading magazine for women and fashion, an Allied Newspapers publication, and is a new addition to its growing portfolio of events.

It was also sponsored by HSBC and guests enjoyed an interesting talk by the bank’s chief accounting officer, Charlotte Cilia, about women in business and the recently- launched second edition of the Malta Businesswoman of the Year Awards, designed to promote and recognise women who have achieved significant success in business and aimed to inspire and empower them to reach their full potential.

Veronica Grech Sant, Pink brand manager.

From left: Marcette Fabri, Marthese Abela, Maria Bugeja and Roberta Caruana Stivala. Photos: Fran Stivala

Gracy’s Brasserie and Bar.