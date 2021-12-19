St Catherine of Italy church in Valletta will once again host its weekly lunchtime concert organised by Barocco Foundation on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 12.30pm. This week’s recital presents soprano Hannah Bonnici accompanied by harpist Jacob Portelli, featuring a choice of Christmas songs and arias.

Among the pieces, the programme includes sacred classics such as Domine Deus, Rex Coelestis from Gloria by Antonio Vivaldi, Ave Maria by William Gomez, Ladate Dominum from Vesperae solennes de confessore by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Sinfonia Pastorale by Emmanuel Galea, The Little Road to Bethlehem by Michael Head and Mary, did you know? by Buddy Greene and Mark Lowry.

Hannah Tong (née Bonnici) studied classical voice at the Johann Strauss School of Music for seven years, initially under the direction of mezzo-soprano Clare Massa and then Latvian opera singer Karmene Radovska, graduating with her Diploma in Voice in 2016.

Hannah was an active member of the Manoel Theatre Youth Opera - TMYO for the five years of its running (2013-2018), performing in several concerts and operas alongside other aspiring opera singers during this time.

Hannah is currently furthering her music studies under the artistic guidance and mentorship of Maltese soprano Juliette Bisazza.

Harpist Jacob Portelli is proficient on both the Celtic and the concert grand pedal harp. Jacob was personally invited to perform with Cordia Quartet for the Queen of England. He is regularly engaged to perform in prestigious events such as state dinners and national gala events presided by the president of Malta and prime minister, at Verdala Palace, San Anton Residence and the Grand Master’s Palace.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail: baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 79680952. Patrons are being graciously asked to wear masks during the performance and to produce a vaccine certificate before entrance.