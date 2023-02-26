Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa present international cellist Lucie Kucharova who will perform J. S. Bach’s famous cello suites.

The lunchtime concert is taking place on Tuesday, February 28 at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, at 12.30pm.

Czech cellist Kucharova will be performing Suite 1, 2 and 3 of the Bach cello suites. As with all baroque musical suites, each will start with a prelude with all the other movements based around baroque dance types.

The cello suites are structured in six movements each: prelude, allemande, courante, sarabande, two minuets or two bourrées or two gavottes and a final gigue.

The church of Our Lady of Victory

The church of Our Lady of Victory, with its painted ceiling by baroque artist Alessio Erardi, is the first church of Valletta. It was built by Grand Master de Valette and the Order of St John after their victory in the Great Siege of 1565 and was restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa, the voluntary national trust of Malta.

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short audiovisual show about the building, its history and restoration.

The Bach cello suites will be played at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta on February 28 at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10 euro. One can obtain tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by email on baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 7968 0952.