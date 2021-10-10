Musical Expressions is the recital that will inaugurate the new season of lunchtime concerts at St Catherine of Italy in Valletta on October 12 at 12.30pm.

After an absence of some months, the lunchtime concerts are back to give a platform to musicians and singers who have had to withdraw from their live performances due to the global pandemic.

Tenor Alan Sciberras and pianist Sofia Narmania will perform together in a concert which will feature a blend of Italian and French arias and piano solo music.

Sciberras will be performing arias from operas, namely well-loved arias from Puccini’s Tosca and La Boheme, J. Massenet and Cilea, while Narmania will provide musical interludes featuring the romantic Albeniz’s La Granada and Tango, which is the most famous tango music of the classical genre.

Sciberras is being supported by the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail: baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 7968 0952. For more details about upcoming events, visit www.barocco-malta.com. Patrons are being asked to wear masks during the performance and to produce a vaccine certificate before entrance.