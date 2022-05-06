Barocco Foundation, in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa (DLĦ), is once again organising a series of lunchtime concerts in the restored church of Our Lady of Victory in Valletta.

The first concert is being held on Tuesday, May 10, and will feature soprano Dorothy Bezzina and Ramona Zammit Formosa on the piano.

The programme includes some sacred masterpieces such as Vidit Suum Dulcem Natum by Pergolesi, Blute Nur, du Liebes Herz and Quia Respexit by Bach, Pie Jesu by Faure, Ave Verum by Mozart, Ave Maria by Caccini and Panis Agelicus by Franck.

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short audiovisual show about the building, its history and its restoration by DLĦ.

The concert will start at 12.30pm. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mailing baroccomalta@gmail.com or calling 7968 0952. Masks are to be worn during the performance.