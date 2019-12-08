Husband-and-wife duo Silvio Zammit and Ramona Zammit Formosa will present a recital for two flutes during a lunchtime concert to be held in Valletta on Tuesday December 10.

The concert, which will be held at St Catherine of Italy, Valletta at 12.30pm, will feature Cimarosa’s Duet in C Major, Handel’s Concerto in E minor and Boismortier’s Sonata in F Major. The concert concludes with a jazzy piece -Jazz Duet Suite by American saxophonist Dave Regan.

Silvio and Ramona Zammit have been active as a duo for the past 20 years. They are both Fellows of the London College of Music and teach music in the Malta School of Music in Ħamrun. Particularly due to the Ramona’s versatility on the piano, flute and harpsichord, the duo can perform in the different combinations of instruments.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €8. Tickets are available from the venue itself or by emailing baroccomalta@gmail.com or calling 79680952.

More details about upcoming events available at barocco-malta.com.