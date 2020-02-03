Silvio Zammit and Ramona Zammit Formosa will give a recital of vivacious flute music at St Catherine of Italy church in Valletta tomorrow at lunchtime.

The recital will feature a repertoire of classical flute music which includes Cimarosa’s Duet in C, Boismortier Concerto in G (Vivace- Largo-Allegro), Handel’s Sonata in F (Largetto-Allegro-Siciliano-Allegro) and Regan’s Jazz Duet (Our of Blue-Siesta-Fughetta-Bossa Nova-On Edge).

Silvio and Ramona Zammit have been active as a duo for the past 20 years.

They are both fellows of the London College of Music and teach music at the Malta School of Music in Ħamrun.

The concert is being held tomorrow at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €8. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail: baroccomalta@ gmail.com or call on 7968 0952. For more details about upcoming events, visit www.barocco-malta.com.